news, story, article

Yendi (NR) Nov 1, GNA - Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II, has praised UNICEF for working as a development partner of the Yendi Municipal Assembly and most of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Northern Region.



The areas of partnership he said were in health, education, water and sanitation.

Ya-Na gave the praise when a 14-member team of UNICEF from Canada, Accra and Tamale accompanied by Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf Yendi Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Gaspard Dery Yendi Municipal Coordinating Director called on him at the Gbewaa palace in the Northern Region.

He was grateful for their visit to his palace hoping it would open the floodgates for more support to the Yendi Municipal Assembly.

Madam Lisa Letwin, Philanthropist, UNICEF Canada, the Leader of the Team said they were privileged to be in the Northern Region, where they assessed educational, farmers and health stakeholders in many communities and commended the Ya-Na for their programmes in the region.

The Team also visited Gbingbalga in the Yendi Municipality to assess GOG-UNICEF WASH programme implementation in the area and inspected six household latrines in the township.

In the Yendi Municipality, 166 out of 245 communities were Open Defecation Free communities in, Gbingbalga, Kuni, Kpaleilogni, Tidibado Kamshegu among others.

There are 79 Open Defecation communities in Yimahugu, Zang, Zagban among others.

She commended the people of Nafong, Cherifong, Yedanafong and Koponafong in Gbungbalga for constructing household latrines and keeping them clean. She said their team from Canada was made up of women who were doing the work of UNICEF in cooperation with Government of Ghana and their representatives in Accra and Tamale.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive said it was difficult to change the attitude of people but in Gbingbalga they did a lot to improve on sanitation in their area.

He said they were educated on savings and loans and expressed the Assembly’s appreciation for the support UNICEF was having in the area of water and sanitation.

Mr Joshoua Wumbee, Assemblyman of Gbingbalgu Electoral Area thanked CIDA and UNICEF for their support in solving their perennial water crisis.

He said it was followed by the Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) and village Savings Loans Association Projects and appealed to UNICEF and CIDA to establish a vocational institution in the Yendi Municipality for the youth to acquire skills to own business.

Some of the team members from Canada, Accra and Tamale included; Cristina Linden, Jennifer Kitchie, Raegan Little, Jennifer Thompson Allison, Linton Carter Terri from Canada, Aarti Saihsee, Antoinette Gyan from Accra, Magret Gwada Osman, Gloria Dakpallah, Ruby Anane, Joseph Hundebesso, Danid Tsinsari from Tamale.

GNA