news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (NR) Aug 15, GNA - Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II has commended the Ghana National Scholarship Beneficiaries Association (GNASBA) for carrying out tree planting campaign nationwide sponsored by Fan Milk Limited with its products.

He reiterated the need for tree planting campaigns by the Government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Societies as it required the support from all Ghanaians.

He indicated that cutting down of trees for various uses without replanting was causing environmental degradation and denying them rains.

Ya-Na Abukari II made the commendation when the Chairman of GNASBA Mr. Katakyie Amankwah Afrifa and his team presented 500 seedlings made up of teak, cashew, nim among others to the Gbewaa Palace in the Northern Region for planting.

He said tree planting was necessary to protect the environment and also nurse seedlings.

He said he and his chiefs were grateful for the visit and presentation of the seedlings for planting.

Mr Katakyie Amankwah, Chairman of GNASBA said for the past 26 years GNASBA had contributed towards promotion of environmental and sanitation through tree planting and educational campaign in communities.

He said Forestry Commission would supervise the tree plantings in Yendi.

He said with the 26 years, they covered 126 Districts within 12 Regions in the country with the environmental and sanitation programmes.

He announced that with GNASBA relationship with Yendi during his late father GNASBA former Chairman Mr Baffour Akwasi Oppong who passed on in May 2017 they decided to continue with such relationship.

He assured the Ya-Na that whenever there was any festival they were ready to support the Gbewaa Palace just as they were doing to the National Chief Imam during their festivals

Ya-Na Abukari presented a special royal smock to the Ghana National Scholarship Beneficiaries Association Chairman Mr Amankwah Afrifa for GNASBA’s contributions towards the promotion of environmental and sanitation in the area.

The chairman who also presented some products of Fan Milk Limited to the Gbewaa Palace thanked the Chiefs and people of Yendi for appreciating GNASBA’s campaign and honoring him.

GNA