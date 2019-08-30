news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA Special Correspondent, Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm (SWE), Aug 30, GNA – Clean water is a fundamental human right necessary for better health, education and economic well-being of people but millions around the world face unequal access to it whilst billions also do not have basic sanitation facilities such as toilets.



Statistics has shown that over two billion people in the world do not have access to clean water to undertake their various activities. In Africa, 37 out of every 100 people do not have access to clean water whilst over 700 million others on the continent lack access to basic sanitation.

This presents them with many consequences including contracting water-related diseases and disabilities, a situation, which further deepens their plight, hence, the need for urgent steps to reverse the situation.

The Ghana News Agency, therefore, sought the views of some of the participants at this year’s World Water Week (WWW) in Stockholm on the global water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) situation and what should be done to ensure increased access to WASH for the people left behind.

Engineer Daniel Ng’ang’a, Chairman of Water Service Providers Association, Kenya, said “The gap in Africa is not lack of money, is not lack of resources, nor lack of water. The challenge is the provision of water, lack of good corporate governance amongst the water services providers. If we are able to address governance issues, we are able to talk from the same wavelength, then, the acceleration of connectivity to water in Africa will be achieved earlier than 2030.”

Mr Mingma Gyalzen Sherpa, Country Coordinator for the WASH Institute, Simavi, Nepal said “Water is human right and we need to convince our governments especially in Asia and Africa on this right and the need for them to also prioritise. Of course, we have so many developing needs within our countries. So once we prioritise water and sanitation as one of the basic needs of the people, you will have budget allocation for it.

“Unless we prioritise at the governmental level, we cannot do much with only development aid. You need to put the right people on the ground, and reach the lowest level where the need is.”

Mr Hiro Saito, Head, Corporate Communications and Advocacy Unit of the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council said “The biggest thing that we need to focus on is the people, who are left behind because they, by nature, cannot raise their voices because maybe they are far away geographically, or they are poorer, or they are vulnerable to so many disasters and they might be leaving under weak governance to improve their situation. So we need to go ahead and take a look into these people to help elevate their voices.”

Miss Gayle Alexander, Programme Associate, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), New York, said “We cannot achieve sustainable provision of WASH facilities in conflict zones. There is need for political will not just from local governments but also international governments and institutions to end conflicts around the world. If this is achieved, we can rally the people for sustainable WASH services.”

Mr Eric Bailey, Engineer at wellBEYOND, said “There is need for NGOs to have increased level of commitment for the long term and provide additional support in terms of operation and maintenance of services and systems that they install. There is also the need for governments’ participation in terms of identifying projects, identifying the areas of need and also providing funding for water projects and being able to supply both the administrative and financial incentives for the installation of projects.”

Madam Mercy Amokwandoh, Project Coordinator, Hope For Future Generations, said “We need to intensify education on WASH as well as water resources management, make provision for easy access to clean water for all and ensure citizens’ participation in all the processes involved in achieving sustainable development Goals (6).”

The WWW, convened by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), is the annual focal point for global water issues, and this year’s event is being attended by about 3,000 world leaders, policy makers, academics and representatives from the private sector and civil society from about 130 countries to discuss issues of access to potable water.

