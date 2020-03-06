news, story, article

Accra, March 6, GNA - Ghana to host this year’s World Resources Forum (WRF) from June 23 to 25, focused on sustainable use of natural resources with three interlinked topics.



“Fair resources extractions for a quality future”, From waste to resources for development and “Making a case for circular resources” are the topics.

It would feature high-level plenary sessions, parallel workshops, scientific sessions and side events including; a Circular Economy mission to be staged by the European Commission to promote synergies and business opportunities between Ghana and European companies.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister of Environment Science, Technology and Innovation said the rate of population growth, irresponsible consumption and production of the world would be deprived of natural resources.

Per the current linear trend, which was fueling the generation of waste from production, he predicted that if steps were not taken to adopt a circular economy, it would be impossible to marshal the resources to manage the waste.

“These are the reasons why it is imperative for us as humans to take a critical look at our production and consumption habits and to get close to ways of the natural ecosystem by managing resources efficiently,” he said.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng said the government working together with development partners, was implementing regulations to address the hazardous and electronic waste and tackle the menace of plastic waste comprehensively.

Mr Bruno Oberle, the President of the WRF stated that a current study of linear pattern of production and consumption for four types of raw materials was converted into products to meet seven human needs amounting to 102.3 billion tonnes of materials through the global economy in 2015.

He called for the need to develop technologies and improve methods of using natural resources sustainably and also keep the increasing temperatures down.

Mr Phillipp Stalder, the Ambassador of Switzerland said his country was one of the key importers of raw materials such as gold and cocoa from Ghana, hence the country’s support to WRF and Sustainable Recycling Industries project to ensure sustainability.

GNA