By Albert Futukpor, GNA Special Correspondent, Stockholm, Sweden



Stockholm (Sweden), Aug. 31, GNA – The World Water Week (WWW) has ended amid calls for businesses to be mindful of the effects of their operations on water bodies and the environment to help preserve the planet.

Reports by a team of rapporteurs, who took notes from over 250 sessions during this year’s WWW, also suggested the need for all stakeholders to prioritise activities, improve on data gathering and management, encourage participatory solutions and political will to fast-track water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) service delivery as well as save water bodies and the environment.

Mr Rio Hada, Team Leader, United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees (representing UN Water), who was amongst the speakers during the closing session of this year’s WWW in Stockholm on Friday, said the UN system was focused on implementing the agenda 2030 but the sustainable development goal (SDG)(6) was lagging behind.

About 4,000 participants from 138 countries attended this year’s WWW, the annual focal point for global water issues, organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) on theme: “Water for Society: Including all”.

Mr Hada called for political will and a sense of urgency on the parts of all to take steps to ensure the attainment of the SDG (6) to ensure increased access to WASH for all.

Madam Mariet Verhoef-Cohen, President, Water for Women Partnership, expressed delight that the views of women and children were represented during the WWW calling for a radical change to save the planet.

Miss Sara Lowgren, Member of Water Youth Network, demanded continued engagement of the youth in the discussions and activities to drive the agenda 2030.

Mr Sergio Campo, Head of Water and Sanitation Team, Inter-American Development Bank, was hopeful that the views expressed during the WWW would push all including the business community to do more to focus on the environment.

Mr Torgny Holmgren, Executive Director of SIWI, deduced that the various sessions and views shared at the WWW are indicative of need to create momentum to doing things differently to achieve sustainable results.

