By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Kadjebi (O/R), Sept. 16 GNA - Mrs Salomey Yeboah, Nkwanta World Vision Cluster Manager said the Organisation has invested close to US$1.0 million in support of communities in the Kadjebi District of the Oti region.

She said the support focused on school infrastructure, training of teachers, provision of teaching and learning materials, and provision of recreational materials as well as water and sanitation facilities for schools.

“The impact of these intervention include: Improved reading outcomes, improved water coverage for children, improvement in school enrollment, functional Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) and School Management Committees (SMCs)," she stated.

Mrs Yeboah said this at this year's International Literacy Day celebration, organised by Pencils of Promise and World Vision International Ghana at Kadjebi in the Oti region on the theme: “Literacy and Multilingualism."

She said many children in the Kadjebi District were at risk of competing at the knowledge market, because averagely only 1.63 per cent of primary two children could read a grade level text.

Mrs Yeboah said “in developed countries, up to 90 per cent of pre-school age children with delayed language development were later diagnosed with a reading disorder and 30 per cent of children with speech disorders also had a reading disability."

She said over 60 million children were out of school and many more attended irregularly or dropped out while about 800 million adults, two- thirds of whom were women, lacked minimum literacy skills.

Mrs Yeboah said “UNESCO's Global Monitoring Report on Education for All (2006) indicated that the lowest levels of adult literacy were in South and West Asia (58.6 per cent), followed by sub- Saharan Africa (59.7per cent), and the Arab States (62.7 per cent), while countries with the lowest rates in the World were Burkina Faso (12.8 per cent), Niger (14.4 per cent) and Mali (19 per cent)."

Mr Fred Parku, Programmes Coordinator, Pencils Of Promise, said with implementation of the new curriculum with the necessary training of teachers the country could rapidly achieve high literacy rate.

He said it was necessary for the stakeholders in the educational sector to play their roles effectively to ensure that teachers and learners had access to the best teaching and learning materials to improve quality education.

