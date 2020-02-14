news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale, Feb. 14, GNA - World Vision Ghana has presented water purifiers valued at GH¢55,000.00 to the Tamale office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), to support flood victims to access potable water.

NADMO received 1,174 boxes containing 28,100 water purifiers for distribution to mainly disaster victims.

Madam Cynthia Fosua, the Wash Software Behavior Change Coordinator of World Vision, presenting the items, said the region was considered a flood prone area and therefore needed to be assisted with the purifiers to serve the needs of flood victims.

She said the donation was to help vulnerable households within the region to have potable water treatment options.

Alhaji Abdallah Abdul-Mumin, the Northern Regional Director of NADMO, expressed gratitude to World Vision for the support and said the purifiers would assure the people of safe drinking water.

He appealed to other NGOs, individuals and charity organisations to join in efforts at bringing relief to disaster victims in the region.

GNA