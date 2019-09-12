news, story, article

Accra, Sept.12, GNA - A delegation from the World Bank on Thursday paid a courtesy on the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Hajia Alima Mahama to brief her on the challenges confronting the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID) and the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

The briefing followed a monitoring by the delegation to evaluate the progress of the programmes in some selected sub-metros in the Country.

Mr Martin Onyach-Olaa, Head of the Delegation, World Bank, lauded the Minster for showing exemplary leadership towards the execution of the various projects.

He also made known to the Minister some of the challenges confronting the implementation of the projects.

“We found out during our monitoring that the Regional Coordinating Council needs support from the Ministry to able to implement the programmes, especially issues pertaining to the inter jurisdictional coordination’’

“We also found lots of challenges associated with the Municipal Assemblies, which revealed the lack of teamwork, the Ministry needs to provide support to this Municipal Assemblies to help them to properly coordinate,’’ he said.

The delegation also raised challenges pertaining to the GARID programme, which included disaster management, solid waste management, improving drainage system and also to tackle issues relating to flooding.

Hajia Mahama in her remark, said the Ministry was on course in pursuing these programmes and would ensure that challenges raised by the team would be addressed.

She pledged that there would be improvement by the time the monitoring team returns in six months’ time to further evaluate the progress of the programme.

The GSCSP seeks to support Municipal Assemblies for effective urban management and service delivery by providing incentives for Municipal Assemblies to improve their performance, as city managers and for regional and national institutions to provide Municipal Assemblies with the needed provisions in carrying out this mandate.

The GARID on the other hand is an initiative by the World Bank, seeking to support resilient, clean, and inclusive development in the Greater Accra Region and also help government and other stakeholders to make data-driven decisions to improve on the lives of local populations.

