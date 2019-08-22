news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 22, GNA - The World Bank is assisting the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to improve urban mobility through efficient transport system.

In line with this, the Bank would be working with the Department of Urban Roads to develop a comprehensive transport database and mapping for transport-related activities in Ghana's second-largest city.

This is to help inform experts and policy-makers in their decision-making for successful project implementation and accelerated socio-economic development.

Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Mayor of Kumasi, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a meeting with a World Bank delegation, said the KMA believes that an efficient transport system is a major necessity for vibrant business activities.

Consequently, the assembly has in recent times sought to develop and come out with a "Transinfomap", a project aimed at collecting transport information and present it on a map for easy use.

The Assembly is hoping to build a well-labelled transport terminal map for Kumasi which would be linked to all route-based data for the benefit of the residents and visitors.

The World Bank delegation was led by Ms Fatima Arroyo, and the visit was a follow-up to an earlier mission in February, this year, to ascertain the level of urban mobility, public transport system and condition of the road network.

Mr Assibey-Antwi assured the delegation of the Assembly's resolve to work with the Bank in other areas of socio-economic development for the mutual benefit of the two institutions.

Ms Arroyo said they were delighted to be working with the KMA to improve the living conditions of the people.

Nana Poku Agyemang, the Metropolitan Engineer for the Department of Urban Roads, entreated the World Bank to continue in its efforts to support the KMA to improve the road network in the city.

