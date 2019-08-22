news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Controller and Accountant General’s Department has urged government workers who take their salaries through affected saving and loans companies to open new bank account with banks of their choice to enable payments.

Mr Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the acting Controller and Accountant-General, in a press release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency said subsequent to the revocation of license of some Saving and Loans companies (S&L) and Finance House Companies (Finance House) by the Bank of Ghana (BOG), salaries of affected Public Servants would be withheld for the month of August until new accounts are opened.

He stated that affected persons are to open New Bank accounts with banks of their choice and submit their new account numbers to their respective MDA’s for capture.

He stated that the MDA’s shall in turn submit such Bank accounts information to the payroll Processing Division of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for loading onto the Payroll System to enable the employees access their salaries.

He said all the Party Institutions affected by the BOG measures are also required to submit their new bank details to the CAGD for the payment of deductions held on their behalf by the department.

“In expressing its regrets to any inconvenience caused by the new arrangements, the Department is of the belief that these are done to protect the income of the employees,” he said.

