By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Wamfie (B/R), Oct 30, GNA - The Middle Belt Development Authority is about to release funds for works to resume on the construction of places of convenience in three communities in Dormaa East under the government’s One Constituency, One Million Dollar initiative.

Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the District Chief Executive (DCE) gave the assurance at a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Assembly at Wamfie, the District capital in the Bono Region.

The programme sought to highlight major development activities, progress and challenges of the area since assumption of office of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government on January 7, 2017.

It was attended by heads of departments, staff of the Assembly, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies, students, staff of National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Services Department (ISD) and the public.

Mr. Agyemang said works at Akontanim, Dormaa Akwamu and Asuotiano had stalled for some time after the contractor complained about lack of funds.

But, he assured “Mr. William Kwasi Sabi, the Member of Parliament indicated he has followed up and soon money would be made available for resumption of works”.

The DCE added that other projects would the rehabilited with some old drainage channels at Wamfie habitat and Wamanafo Begyewe and installation of solar panels on mechanised boreholes at Ataobiikro, Diekro, Wamfie and ‘South Korea’.

Mr. Agyemang hinted that students of Okuafo-Pa Agri-Business Centre at Kyeremasu would receive daily remittance of US$6 per person, an equivalent of about GhC30.00 as part of official enrollment arrangements made for admission of new students.

He explained that the decision to remit the students was in full support of their academic activities and development until they graduated.

Mr. Agyemang said after graduation, they would be asked to write a business proposal, and if accepted, the institution would offer help and direction to the fellow on how to access loan to kick-start a business project.

The DCE further announced with the support of the Ghana Highway Authority, drainage channels were constructed on the shoulders of the road at the frontage of the District Assembly Office Building, Wamfie District Hospital and portions of the road at Wamanafo.

Mr. Imoro Ayigbani Sani, the Bono Regional Director of ISD reminded the local media of their role to push government agenda forward by building rapport and good working relationships with the heads of departments, institutions and agencies in the District.

Mr. Emmanuel Nimoh, the District Director of NCCE appealed to the electorate to turn out in their numbers to vote in the upcoming District Assembly and Unit Committee elections and the Referendum scheduled for Tuesday, December 17 this year

