By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Techiman, Sept.10, GNA - Mr Kofi Amoakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister has announced the commencement of work on the 31-kilometre Atebubu-Kwame Danso and other road projects in the region.



He said government programmed those roads in deplorable state to be completed to protect lives and propertyand boost economic activities in the beneficiary areas.

Mr. Amoakohene announced this when he addressed a maiden Bono East Regional Town Hall Meeting on Monday at the Valley View University auditorium, Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The one-day event was the fourth in the series nationwide under the auspices of the Ministry of Information on the theme "Accounting for Financial Sector Resolution, Jobs and Agriculture".

It brought the region’s Municipal/District Chief Executives (MDCEs) together to make evidence-based presentations to the people on key developmental projects within their respective jurisdictions.

The Atebubu-Kwame Danso road was supposed to be completed within two years by a Wa-based road construction firm, A.N Ghanaem Limited at the cost of GHC32.5 million.

It was designed to be a single-seal bituminous surface dressing and single-dash carriage two-way road, when the late President Evans Atta Mills broke grounds to that effect in early April 2011, while he was on a three-day working visit to the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

The work then started by the contractor, but was abandoned after sometime even before ex-President John Dramani Mahama completed the four-year term of President Mills and remained so since then.

The other roads, Mr. Amoakohene said were the Kintampo-Abease-Prang, Jema Nkwanta-Nkoranza, Atebubu-Kumfia-Fakwasi-Dromankese-Busanya and Atebubu town roads

The Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atebubu-Amanten added that works would also be resumed soon on the Yeji, Dromankese Nkoranza and Busunya towns’ roads.

"We must unite in peaceful co-existence to build a region, where everyone will have access to quality healthcare, quality and affordable education, good roads, potable water, decent housing, clean environment, electricity and lucrative employment", Mr Amoakohene appealed.

