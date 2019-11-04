news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Swedru, Nov. 4, GNA - The wooden bridge over the Akora River, which facilitates movement of commuters between the Agona Swedru Central Business District and Akim Akroso in the Eastern Region collapsed on Sunday following torrential rains.

More than 10,000 people, including traders, pupils and students of basic and senior high schools had been cut off from the Swedru Township and Akroso, where they mostly transact business, attend school and other social gatherings.

A resident interviewed by the Ghana News Agency at Agona Swedru expressed disappointment about the persistent collapse of the bridge and called for a permanent solution.

Mr Kwesi Essel, a shop owner at Swedru, said businesses would be greatly affected if the bridge was not immediately fixed.

He said three bridges on the same river were swept away by floods in June, 2010, and that the contractor, Las Adventurous, had been let off the hook and the project had become a standstill.

“Dredging of River Akora, as proposed by late President Atta Mills, would have solved the perennial flooding,” he said.

Meanwhile, the GNA has gathered that Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, has promised to construct a permanent bridge to avert the annual ritual of the wooden bridge collapsing.

A source close to the MP said construction work would begin as soon as the rains were over and pleaded with the residents to exercise restraint.

