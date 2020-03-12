news, story, article

By Kofi Mensah, GNA



Obuasi (Ash), March 12, GNA – Female employees of the Obuasi Mine have held a ceremony to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, rallying women to have confidence in their own abilities and refuse to be defined by stereotypes.

They were joined in the celebration by students from the Obuasi Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christ the King Senior High School and the Obuasi Senior High Technical School.

The chosen theme for the event “Each for Equal; An Equal World is an Enabled World” aligns with the United Nations’ (UN) women’s new multi-generational campaign “Generation Equality”, Each for Equal”.

They said their action was to help inspire the young female students to have self-belief, to become more visible and effectively contribute to efforts at helping to make the world a better place for everybody.

The female miners told their stories – real life experiences in the family, school and corporate space, to motivate the students to work hard to live their dreams.

They encouraged the young ladies to consider mining related courses and a career in mining, telling them that, opportunities were available for women in mining.

Mr. Kofi Gamor, Senior Manager Security, Mr. Willem De-Klark, Senior Manager Processing and Mr. Brett Thompson Head of Operations of the Mine, took turns to give the students leads to career ideas, courses and mentoring programmes they could take advantage of to become “the confident, industrious 21st century women society craves for”.

International Women’s Day is annually celebrated worldwide to highlight women’s achievements in social, economic, political and cultural life towards making the world a better place for all.

The day which falls on March 08 and has been observed since 1911, is also used to rekindle the struggle for gender parity and women’s empowerment.

GNA