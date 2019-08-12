news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Waiwso(WN), Aug 12, GNA - The 2018/2019 National Service Personnel in Sefwi Waiwso Municipality have called on the National Service Secretariat to withhold the August allowance and certificates of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) executives for Sefwi Wiawso for not organising national service week.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Sefwi Waiwso, Mr Stephen Aduhene Leader of the group, said nationwide every Metropolitan, Municipal and District have celebrated their National service week with the exception of sefwi Wiawso and they do not understand but believed it was a deliberate attempt by the NASPA executives in the Municipality to frustrate them.

He explained that GH¢35.00 was deducted from their allowance of which Gh¢20.00 was meant for national service branded T Shirt with the rest of GH¢15.00 for the week celebration, which never happened and national service is over.

He further indicated that the more than 320 service personnel had left Sefwi Wiawso back to their various places and all attempt to get the executives to render accounts or refund of their GH¢15.00 has proven futile .

He pointed out that the National Service Secretariat withholding their August allowance and national service certificate was the only way to compel the executives to refund the Gh1¢5.00 each to the over 320 service personnel.

"The 2018/2019 national service year ended on 31 July and all attempts for the Regional President of NASPA, Mr Sylvester Ankah to refund our money has yielded no results and the national service Secretariat must intervene," he stressed.

For his part, Mr Ankah said the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Directorate of the national service was allocated GH¢5.00 per head out of the Gh¢35.00 deducted but that the amount came very late at the time most of the service personnel had left.

He indicated that skills training was earlier held to empower the service personnel within Sefwi Wiawso, but was quick to add that those who wanted a refund should visit the Municipal Office to sign for their money.

GNA