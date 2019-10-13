news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - With God Cerebral Palsy Ghana Centre, a facility that provides day care services to children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities has reopened.

The centre closed down temporarily last year due to a few challenges, however, Mrs Ellen Affam-Dadzie, Executive Director of the centre said the challenges have been resolved and the centre was now fully operational.

Mrs Affam-Dadzie in an interview with the GNA said that she had also started a degree programme in Community Based Rehabilitation and Disability Studies at the University of Education, Winneba to acquaint herself with current knowledge to be able to serve the disability community better.

She said “being a mother of a child with cerebral palsy myself, I knew at first hand the challenges associated with raising a child with cerebral palsy in Ghana. I know how parents struggle to find safe places and environments to keep their children in order for them to work.”

The centre initially provided day and boarding facilities to children with disabilities but now provides only day care services, Mrs Affam-Dadzie said.

She said providing the facility to serve the children with disabilities would go a long way to enhance the lives of families raising children with special needs.

She said her major challenge had been the ability to employ and maintain qualified staff and appealed to professionals already working in Ghana to volunteer in her facility where possible.

