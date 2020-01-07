news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) Jan. 07, , GNA - Mr. Dominic Nicholas Arthur, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) in charge of Winneba Local Prisons has expressed gratitude to all and sundry, especially religious groups that supported them to execute their core functions without hindrance.



He stated this in an address delivered at a thanksgiving service held at the forecourt of the facility in Winneba to mark the end of 2019 and to usher in the New Year.

The event was on the theme “Enter the temple gates with thanksgiving, go into its courts with praise; Give thanks to him and praise him, the Lord is good; his love is eternal and his faithfulness lasts forever”

The Winneba Local Prisons remain one of the oldest prisons in the country, established in the 19th century and is among the few castles and forts, which were converted into prions during colonial era.

The facility, which was initially built to house 80 inmates currently accommodates about 261 inmates on the average, making congestion at the facility extremely high, and posed health hazards to the inmates, officers and the public.

DDP Arthur said despite the challenges, there were successes chalked, saying it had massive improvement in its allocation of logistics and applauded the Director General of Prisons and the directorate for being responsive to their plights and needs.

The Winneba Local prisons lacks some correctional facility such as Church Auditorium, Workshop, withholding facilities, recreational ground and diagnostic centre, a situation that hampered the effective operations of the service, so far as transformation, reform and rehabilitation of the inmates are concern.

He therefore appealed to Faith Based Organisations, Philanthropists, Non-governmental Organisations, Corporate bodies and individuals to support them adding that, without their support, life would have been miserable and teeth gnashing to brothers in custody.

Right Reverend Paa Solomon Grant-Essilfie, Bishop of Winneba Diocese of the Methodist Church in a sermon, emphasised the need for people to be steadfast in the Lord as with him all things would be possible, saying “by believing, and depending on the Lord Almighty, he will not forsake you”.

Apostle James Tetteh, Assistant Director of Prison (Chaplain General of the Ghana Prison Service) who chaired the event in his remarks prayed that good spirited people would come to support them.

He urged the officers to work in unity and execute their duties in accordance with core mandate of the service.

