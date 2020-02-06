news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) Feb 6, GNA - Obirifo Ewunakwa Arhor Ankobey II, President of Ajumako Assin Traditional Council has underscored the need for security agencies to carry out their duties with the fear of God.



He was speaking at the 2019 Winneba Prisons Service end of year West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) at Winneba.

The event was graced by Heads of Department and Institutions, Assembly Members and Sister Security Agencies in Effutu and Wives and Husbands of the Officers.

Obirifo Arhor Ankobey who is also the Paramount Chief of Ajumako Assin Traditional Area, commended the Prisons Personnel for their hardwork in h preventing prisoners from escaping.

He urged them not to be complacent, but disciplined in all their endeavors and work harder in accordance with the ethics of the Service for greater successes.

He urged all Ghanaians to contribute their quota for peaceful and successful election for continued peace in the country.

Mr. Domini Nicolas Arthur, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP), the Central Regional Prisons Service Commander, said the Service was part of the Criminal Justice System of the country mandated to take safe custody of convicted persons from the law courts and help in their re-integration into society.

He stated that the facility, one of the oldest in the country, initially housed 80 inmates, but currently had an average of 261 inmates and called for expansion of facilities to decongest the place.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Effutu, especially Mr. John Ninson the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Alex Afenyo-Markin, Dr. James Kofi Annan a business man, the Effutu Assembly and other organizations for their support to the Service.

The Regional Commander, who is the immediate past Commander of the Winneba Prisons mentioned the re-roofing and re-wiring of the facility, renovation of inmates cells, offices,tiling and installation of air condition in the offices as some of the challenges of the facility.

Others are the installation of WC’s in all the inmates ‘cells, establishment of Senor Officer Mess, expansion, renovation and painting of junior officer’s canteen, inmates Church Hall, infirmary and the expansion of the prison in order to accommodate about 800 inmates.

“My initial vision of transforming this station into a world class correctional facility and a Central Prison is on course and with regard I entreat the next administration to continue with this vision and bring it to reality one day”.

L/P Nelson Quansah was crowned the overall best and dedicated officer for the 2019 together with four other committed and working officers.

GNA