By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) Aug. 12, GNA - Alhaji Mohammed Issah Monsuru, Chief Imam of Effutu has reminded journalists and media houses of their critical role in ensuring that their reportage are circumspective devoid of utterances that are likely to trigger conflicts.

Alhaji Monsuru expressed discomfort with the animosity, intolerance, insults and attacks, which have characterized the country’s political landscape and urged media personnel to resist attempts of manipulation by politicians and people who intended to incite them to use their medium to cause confusion in the country.

Alhaji Monsuru made the call in an interview with Ghana New Agency after leading hundreds of Muslims in Effutu to give thanks to Allah for bringing them to that far in Winneba.

Eid-Ul-Adha is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Abraham who honoured his vow to sacrifice his son and in the process, the Allah saw his good intentions and clean heart and provided a ram for the sacrifice.

The Chief Imam said, there was only one Ghana and all must contribute to protect it for peace to be sustained, and that could be achieved if all would tolerate dissenting views.

“We should be mindful of our utterances wherever we may be to prevent confusion, for there is no other Ghana than this”.

Alhaji Monsuru called on Ghanaians, particularly Muslims to cultivate the spirit of peace and to demonstrate the values Eid-Ul-Adha wherever they find themselves because such commitment and sacrifices when demonstrated, would help the country to become developed.

He emphasized the need for Ghanaians to eschew evil, embrace good deeds and lead righteous lives rather than seeking vain wealth, which was perishable.

Prayers were said for the President, Ministers of State for Allah to grant them the strength and wisdom to properly administer the affairs of the country to better the lots of the citizenry.

Later, the Chief Imam slaughtered a ram to symbolise their sacrifice to Allah for all that he has than for them and the entire people of Ghana.

