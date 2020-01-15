news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Nsawam (E/R), Jan. 14, GNA - Madam Yaa Nyamah, a widow has expressed gratitude to Firstrate Charity Foundation for supporting widows within the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region.

She appealed to the World Vision International, Compassion, churches, individuals and other philanthropic organisations to also assist them overcome some of the challenges in their living conditions.

Madam Nyamah expressed the appreciation when the Foundation presented food items and toiletries to about 100 widows from some communities such as Kofisah, Akwamu, Dzatsui Old Town, Dzatsui New Town, Sumkrom all in the Akyinaso West Area in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gideon Awuah Wiredu, the Founder and Leader of the Firstrate Charity Foundation said apart from the help being given to the aged and vulnerable ones in society, they also cater for school dropouts and street children to learn some vocation.

He said seven poor, but brilliant children were sponsored by the Foundation and awarded scholarship to one girl, Ms Sophia Agyeiwaa from Kade to attend Asamankese Senor High School.

Mr Wiredu said the Foundation put in place plans to assist parents to send their children to school.

