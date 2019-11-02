news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra Nov. 2, GNA - A five-day workshop organised by the World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa (WHO-AFRO), ended in Accra on Friday.

The workshop which had 75 participants from 22 African countries, focused on capacity building in health financing and strategic purchasing for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The participants shared knowledge and identified practical health financing concepts towards cost-effectiveness in the sector.

They were also equipped with knowledge on how to use the WHO CHOICE tools, that seeks to evaluates the effectiveness of health interventions, strategic purchasing for UHC, and the usefulness of the WHO health technology assessment tool in priority setting and decision making processes.

Dr Owen Law Kaluwa, the WHO Country Representative, in his closing remarks, said the workshop has been very successful, and commended both the organisers and participants for their cooperation throughout the sessions.

He said the absence of ineffective financing mechanisms for affordable and quality healthcare is an impediment to achieving UHC on the continent, hence the need to strategise to ensure that in accessing quality healthcare, no one suffers financial hardship.

He also said countries ought to adopt “strategic purchasing” where funding is aligned with direct health benefit packages, in order to derive much value from money invested to promote service quality, equity and achieve better health outcomes.

Dr Kaluwa urged the participants to skillfully apply the knowledge acquired to their different country’s scenarios to bring about quality change.

He said the 2025 target toward the achievement of UHC was a shared responsibility by all partners and stakeholders, and that the WHO remains committed to ensuring that quality healthcare for all remains achievable.

GNA