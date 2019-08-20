news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Yabiw (W/R), Aug. 20, GNA - Mr Joseph Amoah, the District Chief Executive of Shama, has reiterated government’s commitment to creating the enabling environment for the growth of businesses across the country.

He said the industrialisation of Ghana's economy for socioeconomic development anchored much on private sector participation, which had necessitated the creation of business friendly environment through the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Mr Amoah was speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for infrastructure development on a 405-acre land for West Park, a subsidiary of the "Blackivy," an American company, on the Free Zone Enclave within the District.

He said Shama was the gateway to the Western Region and had the land and other resources to spur the growth of the Region and, therefore, urged all stakeholders to fully participate in the development of the local economy.

Mr Ato Panford, the Member of Parliament for Shama, described the District as the next industrial hub of the country and said the spatial development of the area was, therefore, imperative.

He called on the company to strictly adhere to local content by procuring some of their workforce and materials from Ghana.

The enclave would have a direct rail line to link the harbour for quick haulage of commodities, he said, adding; "We have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding to that effect".

Mr Kobby Okyere-Darko, the Western Regional Minister, said the private sector was the engine for job creation and industrialization hence it must be supported to succeed.

The Region, he said, had instituted Investor Advisory Centre at the Regional Coordinating Council to enable potential investors to have access to information on business opportunities.

Nana Wienu II, the Chief of Yabiw, said the company had been faithful to its responsibilities and had consulted with the traditional leadership throughout the process of land acquisition, compensation and documentation.

He prayed that the project was completed on schedule to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Mr Alex Canfor-Dumas, the Managing Director of WestPark, said the first phase of the project would be completed in November, this year.

The industrial park would have four different sources of power supply, two main water supply systems, transport connectivity in all its forms to aid in a quality, reliable and a robust business climate.

Already, a contract had been procured with Consar Construction Limited to develop the first phase of 52-acre land from the 405 acres.

GNA