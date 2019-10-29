news, story, article

By Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie/Bright Ofori Asiamah, GNA



Sekondi, Oct 29, GNA - Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister has donated items worth GH¢ 46, 128, 60 to the Sekondi prisons to enhance its operations.

The items include; 80 pieces of classroom desks, two marker boards, markers, exercise books, pens and saloon washing basins.

Making the Presentation, Mr Darko-Mensah said the items were donated to improve upon the well-being of prisoners and enhance the quality of teaching and learning.

He said the Regional Coordinating Council would make sure the Sekondi prisons and other prisons within the region were kept in good shape.

Mr Darko-Mensah said this would make the prison accommodative for the prisoners to have a sound mind to serve their various prison terms successfully.

The Regional Commander of Prisons, Mr. Mark K.A Agbosu was full of praises to the Regional Minister for the kind gesture and said, "this is the response the prison service is expecting from the public and it is a step in the right direction and an indication of a sprouting societal concern for the pressing needs of the prison inmates in the region".

Mr Agbosu indicated that the Sekondi prison service had a youthful population and that the items would go a long way to enhance their education as well as enable them become useful citizens to the nation.

Mrs Veronica Johnson, the Metropolitan Director for Non-formal education also expressed her joy over the donation and pledged that her outfit would make sure that the items were used to improve on the quality of teaching and learning among the prisoners.

She further said the prison service lacked some basic teaching and learning materials and therefore lauded the Regional Minister for the kind gesture.

Mrs Johnson called on NGOs, philanthropists, organisations and individuals to give the prison service the needed assistance to uplift its image.

She appealed to the general public not to judge and discriminate against prison inmates, but rather focus on ways through which they could contribute to the reformative process of inmates as well as integrate them into the society.

GNA