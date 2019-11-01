news, story, article

By Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie/Bright Ofori Asiamah, GNA



Sekondi, Nov. 1, GNA - Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, has donated items worth GH¢46,128 cedis to the Sekondi Prison.

The items include 80 pieces of classroom desk, two marker boards, markers, exercise books, pens and saloon washing basins.

Mr Darko-Mensah said the items were donated to improve upon the well-being of prisoners and enhance the quality of teaching and learning.

He said the Regional Coordinating Council would ensure that the Sekondi Prison as well as other prisons within the region were kept in good shape.

The Regional Commander of Prisons, Mr. Mark K.A Agbosu was full of praise to the Regional Minister for the kind gesture saying "this is the response the prison service is expecting from the public and it is a step in the right direction ".

He said the Sekondi Prison service has a youthful population and that the items would go a long way to enhance their education as well as enable them become useful citizens to the nation.

Mrs Veronica Johnson, the Metropolitan Director for Non-formal Education, expressed her joy over the donation and pledged that her outfit would ensure that the items were used to improve upon the quality of teaching and learning among the prisoners.

She said the prison service lacked some basic teaching and learning materials and lauded the Regional Minister for the kind gesture.

Mrs Johnson called on NGOs, philanthropists, organizations and individuals to give the prison service the needed assistance and called on the public not to judge and discriminate against prison inmates but rather focus on ways through which they could contribute to the reformative process of inmates.

GNA