By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Eshun Fameyah, GNA



Sekondi, Sept. 4, GNA - Mr. Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Ministers has said the revival of the coconut industry was Paramount to create employment and enhance economic livelihood of the people in the region.



The coconut production was once a vibrant industry in the Region, which provided a lot of jobs, economic opportunities and hope for agriculture, but lost it all to coconut disease, which dashed the hopes of many farmers and players in the value chain.

The Regional Minister, at a symbolic coconut planting ceremony at the Regional Coordinating Council after a meeting with all Chief Executives within the Region said it was his dream to plant 500 coconut seedlings progressively to increase the cultivation of the products as the industry was revamped.

According to him, So far, two seedlings or nurseries have been created at Shama and Jomoro to ensure continuous supply to farmers in the sector.

Mr. Okyere-Darko said, "We are working hard to make coconut an integral part of the Ghanaian economy and boost agricultural production in the Country ".

The Minister charged all the MMDCEs to ensure that the project became a success," We are planting it here today to remind you of the need to ensure the success of the programme anytime you pass by the RCC for your official duties".

Mr. Patrick Arlloo-Ndabiah, the President of the Coconut Farmers Association, Ghana described the sector as a viable one with great potential to contribute to national GDP.

He called for more commitment on the part of the state to resource the sector to attract more youth into the sector.

