news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan/ Famiyeh Eshun, GNA



Anaji (WR), Aug. 11, GNA - The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has stated that the region will soon outshine the Central Region in terms of tourism development.

Addressing a gathering of Chiefs and people of Anaji a suburb of Takoradi at their homecoming festival, he said with the introduction of the homecoming festival(Ahofest) and the presence of the Bisa Abrewa Museum in Nkotompo,both in the western region, the region was gradually adding up to its number of tourist sites together with fun activities and festivals.

All these he noted brings merriment and unity among the people and education their cultural norms and values as well.

Mr Darko-Mensah indicated that sanitation was key to the development of any country and as such tasked the chief of Anaji to instil the spirit of cleanliness among his subjects.

The festival, which was in aid of securing funds to put up a community centre to serve as a recreational facility for the indigenes had people donating cash to support the project.

The Regional Minister pledged to support the project with 2,000 blocks, and entreated the chief and elders to involve the indigenes within the community in the construction of the community center in order to create employment.

Nana Ekra Kojo IV , chief of Anaji pointed out that for the past 22 years, sekondi had not celebrated kundum and he together with his elders in council decided to introduce the homecoming festival dubbed "Ahofest" to maintain unity among the indigenes of the town and sustain the atmosphere of festivities.

He expressed his joy about the return of people who had left the town and shores of the country for returning home to celebrate with them.

Nana Kojo IV was however unhappy about the indecision and inability of the Western Region house of chiefs to resolve chieftaincy issues in Sekondi, noting that the case waslong overdue and should be resolved soon.

He called on the sekondi royal family to settle the issue among themselves at home so that the people of Sekondi could also celebrate the annual kundum.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) Mr Joe Acquah said EKMA was noted as a flood prone area and as such the assembly would construct 10 culverts and also fix the cocoa villa road together with other deplorable roads to curb the menace of flooding during the raining season.

The MCE as his contribution to the community centre supported the project with GH¢ 5000.

The week-long celebration which begun on 27th of July, 2019 had activities such as football gala, inter school quiz competition , candle light procession, health walk, food bazaar, street jams and climaxed it with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, 11th August 2019.

GNA