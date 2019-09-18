news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA



Takoradi, Sept 18, GNA - The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism will on October 2nd to 4th, 2019, host an Aviation and Tourism (AviaTour) Conference in Takoradi to boost tourism in the region.

The three day conference on the theme: "Investing in the aviation and tourism sectors for sustainable socio-economic development", would highlight activities of the two sectors, which are considered very critical to the national economy and in the larger interest of Ghana's development.

Mrs Elizabeth Twumwaa Sasu, Chief Executive Officer of GH-Aviation, organisers of the AviaTour Conference who made this known to the GNA in Takoradi said the conference became necessary following the growing interest shown by stakeholders in marrying activities of the two sectors to promote national development.

According to the CEO, the conference was activity packed including awards and that the nominations for the awards category of the conference opened in August and ended on the 9th of September 2019.

She mentioned "the most promising youth in aviation development, the Airline with best passenger experience, the best domestic tourism promoter among others as the categories being considered for the awards.

She appealed to Ghanaians in and outside the country to embrace the conference to promote the two critical industries holding the lifeline of job creation in the resource endowed region and across the country.

Mrs Sasu assured participants of the conference that it was going to be an educative event with great networking opportunities for all those who would make it to the event.

She urged industry players and those interested in the two sectors to register and take part in the three-day conference to boost their businesses.

For his part, Coordinator of the programme, Mr Charles Cobbina said the Western Regional Coordinating Council was expected to coordinate activities, expose tourist sites to participants, and create the required ambiance for visitors to understand and feel the reason why the best truly comes from the west.

GNA