news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 5, GNA - Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, has called for massive education and awareness creation on the district level elections to rope in more Ghanaians into the process of local governance.

He said if the public fully understood the concept, the target of forty per cent votes and seventy per cent in favour of that process could automatically increase.

The Paramount Chief was speaking at the Western Regional Launch of the District Level Elections and Referendum at Takoradi in the Western Region.

Other chiefs also called for the reverting of powers to traditional rulers to ensure effective local administration.

The 2019 District Level Election (DLE) and Referendum was very important to amend Article 55(3) of the Constitution which is an entrenched provision.

The referendum, slated for December 17, requires that 40 percent of qualified voters must turn out to vote and 75 percent of them must vote in favour to make the amendment possible.

The DLE in Ghana is regulated by the 1992 constitution, the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) and constitutional Instruments.

Mr Wilson Arthur, the Dean of the MMDCEs, said democracy hinges on popular participation, integrity and honesty adding that that "if all is done well, then this will be the best thing that ever happened to the country".

GNA