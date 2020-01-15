news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah, GNA



Fijai (WR), Jan. 15, GNA - A statistical data gathered by the Ghana News Agency from the Ghana National Fire Service has indicated that there is a drop in fire incidents in the Western Region.

DOIII Emmanuel Bonney, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer for the Service, said a total of 283 fire cases were recorded last year as against 347 in 2018.

According to him, last year, the incidents left 37 injured with four deaths as compared to 68 injuries and nine deaths in 2018.

He said the estimated cost of damage to property from the fire incidents in 2019 stood at GH¢533,480,00 as against GH¢165,240,448 recorded in 2018

DOIII Bonney said 107 Domestic fires were recorded last year with 35 commercial fires as against 121 domestic fires and 37 commercial fires in 2018.

He stated that, the first quarter of 2019 recorded 127 fire incidents, while 54 cases were recorded in the second quarter, 72 and 30 fire cases were also recorded in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

The PRO said, 134 fire incidents were recorded in the first quarter of 2018, while the second quarter recorded 93 fire cases, adding that, the third and fourth quarters recorded 55 and 65 fire cases respectively.

He noted that the statistics indicated that domestic fire incidents continued to be a major challenge in the region and called on all to put their hands on deck to stem the development.

The PRO commended the media in the Region for their efforts in campaigning and educating the public on fire safety and urged them to continue the hard work in 2020.

He stressed the need to adhere to all fire safety instructions at all times in homes and offices to reduce the rate of fire accidents.

GNA