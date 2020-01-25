news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, January 25, GNA - Madam Afua Yankson, Western Regional Deputy Chief Investigator of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has expressed concern about the lack of office space, especially for one-on-one engagements with clients.

She further indicated that inadequate funding to deliver its mandate on public sensitization and limited means of transport to carry out investigations coupled with the distance barrier to reach clients for follow ups and investigations also continue to hamper their operations.

Madam Yankson who expressed the sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, noted that the challenges confronting the Commission pose a great disservice to the Commission in its operations.

She in this regard appealed to the government to provide logistics and increase funding for the region to administer its mandates more effectively and efficiently.

According to her, human rights violation cases such as children rights cases, property rights, women rights, economic and social rights, civil and political rights are the predominant cases that are brought before the Commission.

She explained that the Commission was established under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana by the CHRAJ Act, 1993 (Act 456) with a three (3) broad mandates of human rights, administrative justice and anti-corruption.

She said, CHRAJ was the National Human Rights Institution of Ghana, the ombudsman of Ghana, and an Anti-Corruption Agency & Ethics Office for the Public Service of Ghana.

Madam Hanson hinted that the Commission last year recorded more human rights violation cases against the previous year and that no case on Administrative Justice and corruption was recorded.

The Deputy Chief Investigator mentioned the loss of interest to pursue cases by complainants, lack of accurate address to trace perpetrators and inaccurate contacts to reach both complainants and perpetrators for follow ups as some challenges they also face in handling cases.

She urged the public to embrace education on human rights to reduce violation against others and corruption so as to improve upon the quality of life.

GNA