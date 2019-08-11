news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi-Wiawso (WNR) Aug. 11, GNA - Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Western North Regional Minister has entreated the youth to stay away from all forms of drugs especially cannabis and tramadol that can ruin their future.

The Minister noted with concern the high rate of drug abuse among the youth, that was alarming and a major source of worry to well-meaning Ghanaians.Mr Gyedu indicated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government was poised to implement policies that would enhance the development and progress of the Ghanaian youth, but that those who were into drugs would be disadvantaged.

He was addressing a durbar in sefwi Wiawso to mark this year's International Youth Day celebration in the Western North Region.

The durbar, on the theme "Transforming Education" was attended by more than 200 youth from the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai, Sefwi Wiawso and Aowin municipalities as well as the Akontombra,Bodi, Juabeso,Bia West and East districts.

Nana Kwaw Ampem Ababio Chief of sefwi Amafie and Dabehene for Wiawso traditional area who presided commended the government and National Youth Authority for introducing policies such as free Senior high School, Youth Entreprenership programme and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which were in the best interest of the youth.

Nana Kwaw Ampem called on the youth to take advantage of the policies and Programmes to brighten their future.

Some of the participants lauded the National Youth Authority and the government for bringing such programmes closer to them and pledged to take advantage of the programmes to improve on their living conditions.

GNA