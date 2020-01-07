news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi -Waiwso (W/N), Jan. 7, GNA - The chiefs and people of the Western North Region have celebrated the first anniversary of the creation of Western North Region.

The celebration dubbed "Asedak3se3 festival" was attended by all the six paramount chiefs in the region, current and former Ministers from the region, representatives of the various political parties, Municipal and District Chief Executives, religious leaders and the executive secretary to the vice president Mr Augustine Blay who is a native of the region.

The event was held under the theme: "Celebrating Western North for economic growth and promotion of local tourism".

Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Regional Minister, commended traditional authorities for the immense role they played during the referendum which paved the way for the creation of the Western North Region.

He said the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council and other staff bungalows were ongoing and this would hopefully help make administrative work easier.

Mr Gyedu said all the government policies including the Free Senior High School, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, ‘Planting for Export’, ‘One District One Warehouse’, ‘One million per Constituency” amongst others were ongoing smoothly in all the nine districts of the region.

He urged the public to buy local rice especially the ones produced in the region in order to boost the local economy.

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security, who spoke on behalf of the President thanked the organizers and the paramount chiefs for holding the event and urged them to assist government efforts in developing the area.

He gave the assurance that government would construct more roads in the region to improve upon the economic activities in the region.

Mr Dapaah appealed to the residents to take advantage of all government programmes and policies especially the Free Senior High School programme to improve their lots.

Addressing the gathering, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief for Anwhiaso Traditional Area and Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), said the GNPC Foundation would construct a six unit classroom block each for the College of Health and Education at Sefwi- Asafo, Asawinso Senior High School and Nana Bentum Senior High School.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi II, who is also the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, urged the residents of the region to take advantage of the GNPC educational scholarship adding that eight students from the region have benefited and are currently studying abroad.

Beyeaman Tano Kwaw Brembil, Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, commended government for its various efforts and called for peaceful coexistence among the traditional authorities to ensure accelerated development.

Mr Michael Aidoo, Western North Regional Chairman of the NDC, Colonel Anthony Aduhene, Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, former MD of BOST, Mr Justice Brobbey, Mr Begyina Kwaku Adiyia and Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe were all honoured for their roles in the creation of the region.

