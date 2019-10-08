news, story, article

Sefwi Wiawso, (W/N), Oct. 8, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western North Region has donated laptops to all the constituency offices in the newly created Region.

Speaking at a short ceremony,the Regional Secretary, Mr. George Danquah Ofori, said the donation was part of their campaign promise during the regional election, to strengthen their data base in the various constituencies in the region.

He said in addition each constituency would be given a mobile phone as well as internet or wiFi facilities to ensure easy access to information and build the data base of the party in the region.

Mr Ofori urged the members to embark on the new automated membership registration for them to know the party members in each constituency in the region.

The Regional Secretary pointed out that the target for the party in the Western North Region was to win all the nine parliamentary seats in 2020 polls.

"Ghanaians have lost faith in the NPP government, especially cocoa farmers. This current government has failed Ghanaians especially cocoa farmers because of the current cocoa price and high tax rate.”

