By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Wenchi, (B/R), Oct. 22, GNA – The Methodist Church Ghana, at the weekend inducted Right Reverend Alfred Appiah Andam as the Bishop of the Wenchi Diocese in the Bono Region.

Until his induction, Rt. Rev Andam, 64, served as the Superintendent Minister at the Wenchi Circuit from 2013 to date.

The Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church delivered the Methodist Constitution, Pastoral Staff, Pastoral Cross, a Ring and a Bible to the newly-inducted Bishop at a service held at the Wenchi Calvary Methodist Cathedral.

He also assisted to put the Skull Cap on the head of the Rt. Rev. Andam to seal his induction for the work of the Ministry, and congratulated him on his divine call, election and appointment.

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo expressed the hope that the new Bishop would strive hard with all diligence to “banish and drive away all erroneous and strange doctrines contrary to God’s word, maintain and set forth the sound teachings of God”.

Aside the spiritual and numerical growth and development of the church, Most Rev Dr. Boafo asked the new Bishop to regard himself as the “Bishop of the entire community” and make the people feel the impact of Methodism.

He underscored the need for the Church to re-visit its roots of discipleship, and charged the Bishop to rekindle the spirit of soul winning among the congregation, so as to intensify community evangelism to expand the Kingdom of God on earth.

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo emphasised that “Jesus Christ remains the hope of the world”, and advised the Christians to allow biblical teachings to reflect on their social lives and also show compassion for the vulnerable and the poor in society by sharing their material wealth and the Word of God with them.

