news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Oct. 3, GNA - The Judicial Service has developed a website for the commercial courts to serve as one stop shop resource for local and international investors, the Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo, has announced.

Established under the Business Enabling Environment Programme (BEEP), the website would also benefit businesses that recognise speedy access to information as a priority.

The Chief Justice was addressing the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association of Magistrates and Judges, Ghana in Accra. It was under the theme: “Judges, Our Health”.

The Judicial Service is implementing the BEEP with support from the United Kingdom’s Department For International Development-Ghana. It has a Commercial Justice and Contract Enforcement (CJCE) component.

Ms Akuffo said the CJCE was being measured to ascertain the average turnaround of commercial cases from filing to judgement as well as the average time of executing judgements.

Additionally, she said, the CJCE component would also provide an efficient Alternative Dispute Resolutions for solving small claims in a cheaper and speedier manner.

The commercial court under the DFID -BEEP has been tasked to ensure that Ghana’s performance under the Enforcing Contract Component improves significantly.

Ghana has been ranked 116th out of 189 world economies on this indicator.

GNA