By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Goaso, (Ahafo), March 26, GNA - Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Ahafo Regional Minister has assured that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would utilise all available resources to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the region.

He said though the region had not reported any suspect case, the RCC in collaboration with the Regional Health Directorate had stepped up precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 in the Region

Mr Opoku-Bobie said this when he presented some items- Veronica buckets, washing bowls, sanitizers, dustbins, and medicated soaps to the six Districts and Municipal Assemblies in the Region .

He directed the Assemblies to place the items in public places such as markets and Lorry stations to aid hand washing to compliment efforts of the government towards the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Opoku-Bobie said major hospitals and health centers in the Region had prepared adequately to contain any suspected case, saying Veronica buckets, sanitizers, washing bowls and soaps had been provided at the premises of the St John Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Goaso Government and Bechem Government Hospitals and the Hwidiem St. Theresa Hospital.

He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his quick response in helping to contain the COVID-19 spread in the country, and advised Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the Presidential directives.

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, advised the Assemblies to place some of the items at lorry terminals, market places, barbering, hairdressing, and dressmaking shops.

Mr Benjamin Sekyere, the MP for Tano South and the Deputy Ahafo Regional Minister, called on Ghanaians to shun politicizing of the COVID-19, and advised them to support the government in the fight against the spread.

