By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Denu (VR), Nov. 05, GNA - Mr Kwasi Amoako Attah, Minister for Roads and Highways has said government was working towards total rehabilitation of the 90-kilometre Ho-Aflao road.

He said government recognised the commercial nature of the stretch and would fix it through pot-hole patching, scarifying and double ceiling.

The Minister said when completed, the 90-kilometre road network would be asphalted.

Mr Atta said this after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned a Fire Station and a Ketu South Divisional Police headquarters at Tokor in the Ketu South Municipality.

He said Ketu North and Ketu South township roads were also being packaged for fixing.

The Minister said the Diamond Cement Road in Ketu South would also be placed under emergency road works towards quick reopening of the Aflao circuit court, said to be closed due to the bad nature of roads to the courts and the lack of other facilities.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government's commitment to fulfilling all promises and asked the electorate to vote for him in the 2020 general elections for free Senior High School, employment and good agriculture policies among others.

He earlier asked the citizenry to vote "yes" in the December 7th referendum to deepen democratic governance at the local level.

The President also at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Akatsi South District charged the Assembly to take advantage of government's programmes and policies to grow the District's local economy.

The president is scheduled to address students of Mawuli School in Ho, on November, 05, a durbar of chiefs at DzoloKpuita in the Ho West District and commission a dormitory block at Vakpo Senior High School in the North Dayi District.

He will also address a durbar of chiefs at Kpeve in the South Dayi District, inspect sections of the Eastern corridor road and visit Volta Star Textiles at Juapong in the North Tongu District and also lay foundation stone for the Tema-Nkpadam Railway Bridge.

