By Gifty Amofa/Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, Mar 13, GNA - Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim has said the status of the region attracts all manner of crimes which police will continue to work hard to thwart criminal activities in order to create a serene environment for members of the public.

He said in 2019 a total of 71,730 crimes were recorded as against 73, 975 in 2018 which showed a decrease of 2,245.

Mr Adu Anim who is also the Greater Accra Regional Commander, said this on Friday during the celebration of the 2019 West Africa Security Social Activity (WASSA) organized by the Regional Command.

He said “Without being complacent, the command is still working hard to conquer motor bike and street robberies which are taking greater numbers in our crime data analysis”.

He said there would be no excuse for the service and other stakeholders if they failed to work hard to ensure peace during and after the 2020 general elections.

DCOP Adu Anim said the police service would remain resolute, professional and dedicated in the discharge of its duties.

He said the Police Service had no room for errant officers who violates the law or compromise in any form; he said in 2019 the force penalised 17 officers for various disciplinary infractions.

The Commander urged all personnel to work extra hard to redeem the dwindling image of the service and approach their duties with diligence and also treat members of the public with utmost civility.

Madam Elizabeth Sackey the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister urged the Police to be guided by their professional and ethical principles in the discharge of their duties to earn the confidence of the public.

She said the public’s perception of the police was still not the best so they must work hard in a comprehensive manner to restore their image.

Madam Sackey said it was important for the Police to get themselves acquainted with the electoral laws as the nation approaches the 2020 general elections to enable officers to take decisions with confidence.

She said government would ensure adequate training for personnel of the service to enable them to deal effectively with crime.

The Accra Command awarded some personnel of the service and also donated bags of rice, toiletries, among other items to the Teshie Children’s Home.

Ten personnel including Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Julius Kpebbeson, a Divisional Commander were recognized for their outstanding performance during the year 2019.

