news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Kpeve (V/R), Feb. 19, GNA - Mr Ernest Kodzo Mallet, District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Dayi in the Volta Region said the Assembly is determined to empower Persons With Disability (PWDs) to become economically independent.

He said the Assembly believed that PWDs could contribute meaningfully to the growth of the local economy when given the needed support.

Mr Mallet said this when the Assembly presented the third tranche of 2019 assorted items worth GH¢49,066.32 to 28 PWDs at Kpeve, the District capital.

The items include; 14 deep freezers, one sewing machine, one knitting machine, 30 bags of charcoal, six bags of cereals, packs of toothpaste, boxes of milk, boxes of tin tomatoes, bags of iodine salt, and boxes of assorted biscuits.





Mr Mallet urged the beneficiaries to endeavour to venture into viable economic activities that would bring them daily income to take care of themselves and their families.

The DCE said the Assembly was providing free National Health Insurance Scheme registration and renewal for some PWDs in the District, adding that the Assembly was putting necessary measures in place to get all of them to benefit from the policy.

He said plans were also afoot to support those who wanted to acquire technical and vocational skills.

Mr Nathaniel Adzotor, the District Coordinating Director said the items were presented to the people based on the business plan submitted to the Assembly by the beneficiaries.

He said the Assembly had a monitoring team in place that monitored the activities of the beneficiaries to ensure that the items were used judiciously to improve their livelihoods.

Madam Emma Adom, the District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development said the District currently had 465 PWDs, adding that 200 of them had already benefited from the District Disability Fund.

She appealed to those who have not benefited from the Fund to remain calm, and benefit when the next allocation was released.

Madam Adom said her outfit would continue to provide technical backstopping to the beneficiaries to enable them derive maximum benefits from the items.

She entreated the beneficiaries to ensure that the items were properly maintained and also put to good use.

The beneficiaries were grateful to the Assembly for the support, saying the items would transform their lives.

GNA