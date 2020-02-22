news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Vakpo (V/R), Feb. 22, GNA - Mr Edmund Kudjoe Attah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of North Dayi, has reiterated government's resolve to bridging the gap between the abled and disabled in society by tapping their talents for national development.

He said many people with disability had talents that could be tapped to boost the local economy and pledged government’s commitment to supporting them to live meaningful lives.

Speaking at a ceremony at Vakpo to support Persons with Disability (PWDs) in North Dayi with various items and equipment, Mr Attah said he believed in empowering PWDs by setting them up in business than giving them money.

He said the initiative was to help take them off the streets and urged them to put the assistance to good use.

Madam Diana Agbo, the Head of Department of Social Welfare, admonished parents with disabled children to desist from hiding them, saying that practice was criminal.

Forty-eight PWDs received items including deep freezers, pumping machines, foot sewing machines, cartons of milo, powdered milk, and biscuits, estimated at GHC150,000.00.

