Accra, Nov 1, GNA - Residents of Ashaiman Lebanon Zone 4&5, in the Nii Komieteh Electoral Area, want the elected Assemblyman to use his position and influence to lobby for development projects for the area.

Among the expectations are the construction of good roads and gutters within the area, improved security and sanitation.

The District Assembly seat is being contested by three candidates; Dickson Amponsah the incumbent, Elder Opoku Micheal and Micheal Freeman Tsekpo whose posters were sighted within the electoral area.

Victor Dzifa, a photographer within the neighbourhood, told the Ghana News Agency that only one of the candidates came to share a flyer with him.

However, he expected that the new Assemblyman would see to the bad road networks within the neighbourhood, which became muddy during rains and made movement within the area difficult.

He said the construction of gutters along the roads would help curb the challenge and was expecting the assemblyman to adopt a much more effective way to disseminate information to get many persons on board as much as possible to bring changes within.

He said some of the landlords in the area did not cooperate with the former assemblyman and would expect that the next person would adopt ways to woo them into his implementation plans.

Majeed Abubakari, Founder of Karama Base, a group of youth within the area said the incumbent did well to enhance security within the Zone 5 area during his time of office, but much more was expected.

He said the creation of a watchdog committee was needed to maintain security within the area adding that engaging the Police patrol team to at least move within the area every night was also expected.

He said the area was also challenged with poor sanitation and the plans of the contesting assembly men to deal with the situation would enhance their chances of winning the seat.

Madam Juliet Ansah also a resident within the area said some of the streets lacked lights, which made it dangerous at night and expected the candidates to come up with plans to solve such issues to attract her vote on the day of election.

