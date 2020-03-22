news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, March 22, GNA – Reverend Dominic Ziba, the Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God (AG) Church in Bolgatanga, says he will preach the Gospel of Christ through social media to ensure that his members are not spiritually starved.

He charged Ghanaians to adopt disciplined lifestyles and abide by the laid down principles of the Ghana Health Service to stay safe, saying “these are times that everybody will have to do their part to help mother Ghana.”

Reverend Ziba said this when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) caught up with him Sunday morning at the Church premises where he was ready to preach to his members through Facebook live broadcast.

“We know today is Sunday and under normal circumstances we should have been in church teaching and preaching, but based on the issue at hand, we have decided to comply, obey and make sure that the right thing is done to stop this menace in our country”, he said.

He indicated that apart from Facebook, he would adopt other social media applications such as WhatsApp to propagate the Gospel of Christ and use the local radio stations to “make sure that people are spiritually well fed and empowered to get ready for Christ.”

Reverend Ziba said the solution to the coronavirus pandemic was God, insisting that “God is not against us, God is with us and He will take us out of this.”

The GNA visited other churches in the Bolgatanga Municipality to ascertain if they were complying with President Akufo-Addo’s directive on suspension of church activities by religious organizations as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Ghana.





The Sacred Heart Cathedral, the Redemption Ghost Temple AG, the Fountain Gate Chapel, the Pentecost International Worship Centre, and The Our Lady Queen of Africa Catholic Parish, which were usually filled with members were deserted with only their security guards at post.





Some, however, had their gates opened with hand washing facilities at the entrances for members who go for individual prayers to wash their hands before entering the church hall.

At the Holy Ghost Temple AG Church, for instance, there was a Veronica Bucket with soap and alcohol hand sanitizer at the entrance, while the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish had educative messages on the prevention of the coronavirus disease posted at the entrance and on notice boards.

The Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish had about seven parishioners widely dispersed on their knees in prayer.

The GNA observed that the streets in the Municipality were generally deserted with a few residents going about their activities.

GNA