Kpando (V/R), Sept. 09, GNA - Mr George Dosoo Doyen, Coordinator, Doyens Leverage, a law enforcement and intelligence training organisation has underscored the need for the citizenry to be sensitised on the growing security threats in the country.

He said indications were that many people including; law enforcement officer were vulnerable with security issues needing sustained efforts at deepening education on all forms of activities identified as security threats.

Mr Doyen told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the launch of a Security Awareness Programme (SAP) for the Volta Region at Kpando that it was unfortunate that information on current security threats such as kidnapping was late in getting to the public.

He said the information gap was aggravating the situation and that with the right information, the public could prepare to face any eventuality.

“We believe that when we tell Ghanaians about the threat, they themselves would find a solution on how best they can safeguard themselves, family and country at large”, Doyen said.

He said the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the education units of the various security agencies should be engaged to fill the gaps.

The security analyst said government was doing its bit, but noted that it was not enough and would require the support of the private sector to keep the public fully in the known.

He also called on Government to address the porosity of the Nation’s borders, toughen immigration policies, strengthen border agencies, and make biometric verification compulsory for all entrants.

SAP waslaunched in the Northern, Greater Accra, and the Western Regions, educating over 20,000 people in schools, religious organisations, public and private organisations on the various threats and evolving modus operandi of criminal syndicates.

Mr Doyen said the programme was hailed in schools and was seeking approval from the Ghana Education Service to access all schools in the country to empower children, who were most vulnerable.

An “Adopt a School” hashtag was recently launched to encourage individuals and organisations to support awareness programmes in schools.

