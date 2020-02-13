news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, on Thursday called on the media to ensure their newsrooms and production units churn out diversified content to suit all categories of citizens.

“When people in the various newsrooms and production units all think in a particular direction, content is likely to be one particular way, which usually lacks diversity,” he said.

The Information Minister, therefore, emphasised the need to ensure diversity in the newsroom, encouraging the media to have conversations on various aspects of national life such as health, disability, gender, agriculture, climate change, and women’s issues.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this at a forum to celebrate World Radio Day.

Organised by Farm Radio International, in collaboration with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the forum was on the theme: “Radio and Diversity.”

He urged radio presenters, news anchors and broadcasters to avoid forcing their opinions down the throat of their listeners.

“For those of us in the industry different opinions also mean we must be tolerant of other views and opinions,” he said, while calling for tolerance, especially in this election year.

“Diversity also means we must increase the level of tolerance, we must accommodate varying perspectives, opinions and sources,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said as he commended radio work and programmes in Ghana.

“Radio is the most patronised medium all over the world even with the onset of new media.”

Ms Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of UNESCO, said radio was a humanistic medium that helped to combat prejudice and discrimination.

“This diversity must be seen in radio content as well as among the creators of content,” she said, explaining that radio was a unique means of promoting cultural diversity.

Ms Angela Trenton Mbonde, the UNAIDS Country Director, quoted the UN Secretary General as saying; “On World Radio Day, let us recognise the enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world.”

