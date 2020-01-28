news, story, article

By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh/ Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Jan. 28, GNA — Ms Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, on Monday advised that people of all nationalities should eschew hatred and collectively resolve to stay united and promote peace.

“Even as hatred persists, so must our resolve to fight it. Whenever and wherever extremism, xenophobia, racism and intolerance are allowed to grow, the consequences will be devastating, not only for the victims but for all of us,” she said.

“An attack on one is an attack on all,” Ms lopez-Ekra stated, during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The day was organized by the Israel Embassy in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Germany and the UN in Ghana, on the theme: “75 years after Auschwitz: Holocaust Education and Remembrance for Global Justice”.

Ms Lopez-Ekra called on participants to speak up and not remain silent or indifferent, whenever human beings were being made to suffer in any form. It must be a priority to defend the vulnerable and demand justice on their behalf.

She said the memory of the holocaust was a powerful reminder of what could happen when societies stopped seeing their common humanity.

As such, she advised that, “Let us live by example by being courageous, vocal and redouble our efforts to build a future of dignity, equality for all-a future that leaves no one behind”.

Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador to Ghana, on his part attributed the holocaust to the mastermind of Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazi Party, whose orders were put into practice with “deadly precision” by his team of soldiers.





Germany as a country, Mr Retzlaff said, had assumed the moral responsibility for the inhumane deeds carried out by its ancestors and regarded the continuous relationship that existed between the nation and the Jewish communities across the world as a miracle.

“It comes close to a miracle that Israel and Germany call each other partners and friends. And we are grateful that the Jewish community in Germany is thriving and growing. Synagogues are being built, Rabbis ordained, and Jewish schools being opened,” he said.

However, he stressed that in the midst of all the positive developments between Germany and the Jewish community, more had to be done to ensure that the nations continued to enjoy lasting co-existence.

He cited the continuous guarding of synagogues in Germany due to constant attacks and other anti-Semitic attacks against Jewish citizens in recent times as some occurrences that ought to be address.

“Never must we allow us to be complacent, to shrug and say, ‘Well, there always are a few crazy people’. We have made the painful experience that it always starts with a few,” he said.

“That is why our attitude must be one of zero-tolerance when facing anti-Semitism especially in Germany, in Europe and the world as a whole.”

The Holocaust was a systematic murder of the Jewish population of Europe and North Africa during World War II at the hand of the German Nazi government, led by Adolf Hitler and its collaborators.

Approximately, six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis between 1937 and 1945 alongside a myriad of other groups the Germans considered undesirable or dangerous, including the mentally and physically handicapped, the deaf, homosexuals, Roma or Gypsies, political dissidents or intellectuals and many more.

GNA