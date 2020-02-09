news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Tema, Feb. 09, GNA - Wreath makers in the Tema Metropolis are not the favourite artisans of the public as many locals believe that they wish and pray for people to die to boost their trade.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, they indicated that even though they looked forward to making profits from their sweat, they do not pray for people to die prematurely.

Ms. Hannah Oppong, a 24-year old wreath maker, working her fingers into what will soon become a wreath, said, "I believe we would all die, so I won’t wish the premature death of any one."

Ms. Oppong said it was unfortunate that a section of the public believed that wreath makers always wished for people’s death in order to cash in as according to them, more deaths meant that more wreaths would be purchased.

Miss Grace Darko, another wreath maker, who also inherited the trade from her grandmother, revealed that the business was very lucrative hence her commitment to it.

She noted that before she started the business two years ago, she was scared of wreaths but when she ventured into the business, she overcame her phobia and the superstition associated with the job

"I personally earn between 200.00 and 300.00 Ghana cedis weekly aside the normal sales," she revealed.

Miss Darko advised her peers to engage in some form of trade to earn a meaningful life instead of engaging in social vices.

The wreath comes in shapes; circular, triangular, heart and cross with sizes ranging from small to big.

Prices of the wreath ranged between 30 Ghana Cedis and 200 Ghana Cedis depending on the shape, colour, and the types of flowers and ribbons used.

The wreaths come in colours and each colour stands for an age bracket and in rare cases, the social status of the deceased with white mostly going for the aged, that is above 70 years, while black and red go for those who died young.

