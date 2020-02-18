news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA



Accra, Feb 18, GNA – Mr Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has called on Ghanaians and staff of the Authority not to politicise issues concerning the youth.

He said: “We cannot politicise issues that affect the youth, put your political colours aside when dealing with such issues that affect the youth.”

Mr Tetteh made the remarks at a closing ceremony of a training programme for about 70 staff of the National Youth Authority.

The Training, organised by the Department of Distance Education, School of Continuing Distance Education at the University of Ghana, focused on youth leadership development.

“The National Youth Authority undertook the training to build the capacity of its staff to enable them carry out the mandate and vision of the Authority to ensure effective participation of the youth in the development of the country,” he said.

Mr Tetteh said the biggest resource of the NYA was it human resource and admonished the staff to work with commitment to enable them to give back to society.

“Put what you have learnt here into practice and let’s join hands to develop the capacity of the youth in Ghana,” he said.

He commended the Department of Distance Education for their dedication towards the training, saying, “We are not disappointed”.

Dr Simon-Peter Kafui Aheto Coordinator of the training Programme, from the Department of Distance Education called for other Agencies and Authorities to approach the department anytime they needed training for their staff.

He said that leadership training must be an integral part of their work and must not be limited to just current leaders but also, senior staff who were the future organisational leadership.

Dr Aheto urged the NYA to discharge their duties without fear or favour according to their powers given to them in the NYA Act 2016 (Act 939).

He said the training programmes took into consideration the peculiar nature of Youth and their special needs and designed a cross-cutting edge course for the Authority.

Topics covered Legal Framework of the NYA, Youth and Crime, Youth Mainstreaming, Public Financial Management, Internationalisation of the Youth, Gender Mainstreaming, Project Planning and Monitoring, Driving Innovation among the Youth, Youth Entrepreneurship and Developing a Corporate Identity in a Competitive World of Work.

Professor Olivia Kwapong, Head of the Department of Distance Education, commended her team for a good job done and presented certificates to the participants.

GNA