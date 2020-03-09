news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) March 9, GNA - Mr. John Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has called on all to play their respective roles well to make this year’s elections peaceful and successful.



“As people we can only celebrate our successes and achievements if the peace and tranquility we are enjoying continues to exist”.

Mr. Ninson made the call at the 63rd Independence Day parade at Winneba on the theme: “Consolidating Our Gains”.

A total of 1,200 contingents from the 36 Basic and seven second circle schools in the Municipality participated in the Parade, and some civil and voluntary organisations and political parties took part in the march pass.

The Event was graced by Traditional Rulers led by Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional area, Heads of Departments and Institutions, Assembly Members as well as some residents.

Mr. Ninson said “Our forefathers fought for the independence of the country and now it is for us to also work to move the country forward and not to indulge in activities that will separate us.

“As we all are preaching for peace, we should let our objective be one country, one people and one peace for the forthcoming elections” he added.

GNA