By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – Yorubas in Ghana are prepared to contribute to good governance practices in the country, Mr David Ibikunle Alex-Duduyemi, a newly installed “Bobaselu of Oodua Kingdom,” for the Yoruba community in Ghana, has said.

He said it was only prudent for Nigerians who had been accommodated by Ghana for many years to work tirelessly to contribute to its socio-economic development.

“We, the Yorubas have been in Ghana for over 200 years now, so if we contribute to the growth of this nation, we will enjoy the blessings too and if we don’t, we will also be affected by the consequences,” he said.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday and called on all Nigerians working in various professions and sectors of the Ghanaian economy to work with diligence to make a positive impact on society and the economy at large.

The Bobaselu who is an insurer was on January 19, 2020 conferred with the Chieftaincy title by Alhaji Hamza Peregrino Brimah VIII, the ‘Oba (Paramoung King)’ of Yorubas in Ghana, in Accra, with other prominent Yoruba personalities residing in the country.

He noted that in partnership with other chiefs, he would identify the common interest and needs of Yorubas across the country and go to their aid.

“We will also assess how to promote and maintain the culture of Yoruba, and ensure that our people do not go contrary to what the Ghanaian law says,” he added.

Mr Alex-Duduyemi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Insurance Brokers, said he was going to mentor more youth in the insurance profession to enable them to excel and become financial independent.

As Ghana prepares towards an election, he advised the youth to see themselves as agents of change and leaders of tomorrow, by not allowing themselves to be used as tools for violence.

“Believe in yourselves and understand that success does not come overnight but through hard work. Your future should be your priority and not how to satisfy a politician, who is not dependable,” he added.

As part of his responsibilities, Mr Alex-Duduyemi was mandated to be a Chief Advisor to the Paramount King on ‘Good Governance Practices’, to enable the King to secure the welfare of Yorubas.

In collaboration with the Government of Ghana, they were also to ensure that the Yorubas operated within the confines of the Ghanaian law, were protected and contributed to national growth.

