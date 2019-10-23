news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Concerned Citizens of Wassa Fiase in the Western Region have appealed to the Government to help develop the area, especially with regards to repairing their deplorable roads, saying; “the area is in crisis.”

“Wassa Fiase has been under siege for nearly two decades now. The state is in Crisis,” Onyameba Raymond Atta-Kesson, the Chairman of the Concerned Citizens of Wassa Fiase, said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.

“We call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to direct for the immediate construction of our roads,” he said.

Mr Atta-Kesson was accompanied by some chiefs and elders of the Wassa Traditional Area, including Nana Kwao Mensah, Chief of Aboaso Dadeiso, Nana Kwbena Amoah III, Gyasehene of Benso, and Nana Kwasi Kyere, Gyasehene of Petepom.

The others are Nana Kwaku Amankwah I, Gyasehene of Dadieso Aboaso, and Nana Kwabena Asante, alias Osofo Donkor, Acting Chief of Aboaso, and some youth of the area.

He said the community had been abandoned by successive governments, over the years, despite how its contribution to wealth creation of the nation.

He said the Wassa Fiase area remained the richest traditional area in Ghana, hosting major mining companies including Prestea Sankofa Mine, Golden Star Resources Limited in Bogoso, and Wassa Mine Akyempim.

Others are Anglogold Ashanti Induapriem, Tarkwa Mine, Gold Fields Limited, Damang and Tarkwa Mines, and the Ghana Manganese Company in Tarkwa.

The area also hosts the Ghana Rubber Estate Limited, the biggest rubber plantation in Ghana, as well as the Benso Oil Palm Plantation, all contributing a substantial chunk of national revenue to the country.

“The state has neglected the area since 2002, and its people are being denied their share of the national cake,’’ he said.

He said Wassa Fiase was bedevilled with a long-term chieftaincy dispute over it paramountcy, which continued to create confusion and depriving it of development.

Mr Atta-Kesson, therefore, urged politicians not to meddle in their chieftaincy issues but rather help in finding lasting solutions to the current impasse and bring lasting peace and development to the people.

GNA